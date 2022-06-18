Two from Union received top honors in the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-regional selections.
For Class 3 Region 1, Matt Fennessey was named the public school coach of the year. Sydney Ransom was named the goalkeeper of the year.
Ursuline Academy’s Maddie Schneiderhahn was named the player of the year while Theresa Kaiser was named the private school coach of the year.
Notre Dame (St. Louis) had the offensive player of the year, Anna Pagano, and the defensive player of the year, Samantha Short.
Union players named to the Class 3 Region 1 team were:
• Ransom.
• Senior defender Aubrie Golus.
• Senior forward Maliyah Minor.
• Sophomore midfielder Mia Smith.
No other Class 3 area players were honored.
Two area players, St. Clair junior forward Kennedy Travis and Sullivan junior midfielder Emma Brune, were on the Class 2 Region 2 team.