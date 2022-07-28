Girls soccer players from four area schools have received all-district honors.
Union, Pacific, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional had a total of 16 players named to the Class 3 District 2 first team and four others named to the second team.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Girls soccer players from four area schools have received all-district honors.
Union, Pacific, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional had a total of 16 players named to the Class 3 District 2 first team and four others named to the second team.
Ursuline Academy won the district title.
Union had six players named to the first team. They were:
• Senior forward Maliyah Minor.
• Sophomore midfielder Mia Smith.
• Senior defender Aubrie Golus.
• Sophomore midfielder Mya Minor.
• Senior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom.
• Freshman midfielder Sophia Helling.
Pacific’s four representatives were:
• Sophomore forward Abby Hall.
• Sophomore forward Lexi Clark.
• Sophomore midfielder Rhyan Murphy.
• Sophomore defender Emily Hemenway.
Representing Washington on the first team were:
• Sophomore midfielder Avery Lanemann.
• Freshman midfielder Addison Vodnansky.
• Senior defender Abi Waters.
Borgia’s first-team picks were:
• Sophomore midfielder Madison Lieberoff.
• Sophomore defender Lexi Buhr.
• Freshman midfielder Abby Schutte.
Ursuline’s picks were junior midfielder Natalie Druger, senior goalkeeper Megan VanCardo, senior defender Rose Baldus, junior defender Julia Lammert, senior defender Maddi Schneiderhahn, senior midfielder Caitlin Brasser and sophomore forward MaryClaire Imig.
Rockwood Summit’s first-team picks were senior midfielder Riley VanCardo, junior defender Katie Jundt, senior defender Riley Morris and sophomore midfielder Abby Larocque.
Jefferson City’s selections were junior goalkeeper Riley McKee and sophomore forward Emily McMillian.
Representing Lutheran South on the first team were senior midfielder Amy Ceko and junior midfielder Haylie Silva.
Each team had one player picked for the honorable mention list. They were Borgia senior midfielder Lauren Dickhut, Pacific freshman midfielder Megan Langenbacher, Jefferson City senior defender Ava Canale, Lutheran South sophomore defender Savannah Butterfield, Rockwood Summit junior forward Elise McCarthy, Union junior forward Addison Williford, Ursuline senior forward Meghan Belrose and Washington freshman midfielder Presley Kiser.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.