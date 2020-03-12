Several area players have been honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 District 9 teams.
The district concluded Friday in Union with the Sullivan girls defeating Rolla in the first championship game. Rolla beat Salem for the boys title.
District coaches selected 10-member teams for both the boys and girls. All-district players are eligible for higher honors through MBCA.
Leading the field was Union junior guard Reagan Rapert, who averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, seven assists and 4.7 steals per game.
Second on the list was Sullivan senior forward Mallory Shetley.
Rolla senior guard Ellie Rodgers was third with St. Clair junior forward Alohilani Bursey and Owensville sophomore guard Anna Finley rounding out the top five.
Rolla had the next two selections in sophomore forward Savannah Campbell and senior post player Rebecca Janke.
Sullivan senior guard Kya Harbour and Sullivan sophomore point guard Rylee Denbow were the next picks.
The final selection was Union junior guard Emily Gaebe.
Rolla’s Charley Parker was voted the district coach of the year.
On the boys side, there was a tie for the top spot between Salem senior Reese Dodson and Sullivan junior guard Owen Farrell.
Rolla junior forward Trey Brown was third, followed by St. Clair senior guard Dayton Turner and Sullivan junior guard Jordan Woodcock.
Next was Salem junior post player Lucas Morrison. Union senior forward Caleb Mabe ranked seventh with Rolla senior guard Colby Shivers ranked eighth.
Tied for ninth were Salem senior Carter Chilton and St. Clair senior guard Calvin Henry.
Rolla’s Mark Miller and Sullivan’s Dino McKinney tied for coach of the year.