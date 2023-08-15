Gymnasts from Ohana Gymnastics/Fitness Made Fun competed at the Riverside Challenge in Glen Carbon, Illinois, earlier this year.
The Ohana Gymnastics/Fitness Made Fun XCel Gold won its division with a team score of 112.4. Ohana also claimed team titles in vault, beam and floor, while finishing third on bars.
The Ohana Gymastics/Fitness Made Fun was fourth in XCel Platinum.
Peyton Johnson and Hannah Borgmann won all-around titles in their respective divisions.
Alina Cottrell, Ryleigh Gildehaus, Parker Chwascinski and Kinsley Beerman each placed second in their respective divisions in all-around.
Evalynn Reina was third in her division while Jenna Ballmann and Adelyn Eberhardt were fourth.
Presley Bradley was fifth in her division in all-around and Allyson Fleer placed sixth.
Also competing were Karmen Brown and Payton Brown.
Borgmann won three events, while Johnson and Beerman were two-event winners. Ballmann, Cottrell, Gildehaus, Chwascinski, Reina and Fleer each won one event.
