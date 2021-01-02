The fall football season had plenty of highlights locally.
Among said highlights were an undefeated regular season for St. Clair and a deep postseason for Union all the way to the Class 4 state semifinals.
Now, 10 area players have been selected for statewide postseason honors.
Two of those all-state selections are to the first team.
Washington senior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp was a first-team selection in Class 5.
Hoerstkamp made 18 catches for 333 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, helping the Blue Jays to a second consecutive 9-2 season.
Union senior defensive back Gavin Wencker was a first-team selection in Class 4.
Wencker recorded a reported 73 tackles, six for a loss, on the year, though Union statistics were not reported for three games against St. Clair, St. James and Hermann.
Wenker took a more active role in the Wildcat offense at running back halfway through the season. He had a huge game in the sectional round against Festus, scoring five touchdowns and running for 110 yards on 19 carries.
Owensville wide receiver Derek Brandt was named to the second team in Class 4.
Other all-state picks making the third team include:
• Washington defensive lineman Trevor Buhr in Class 5;
• Washington defensive back Luke Kroeter in Class 5;
• Union linebacker Alton Hubbard in Class 4;
• Union offensive lineman John Martin in Class 4;
• St. Clair offensive lineman Austin Hedge in Class 3;
• Cuba offensive lineman Wyatt Whittaker in Class 2; and
• Cuba defensive lineman Dylan Keough in Class 2.