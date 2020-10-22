Three area golfers had one last tee time Tuesday morning.
St. Francis Borgia’s Natalie Alferman and St. Clair’s Anna Conner ended the season at the Class 2 State Tournament while Washington’s Mia Lanemann competed in the Class 3 Tournament.
After the first 18 holes Monday, Alferman had the top performance between the three, shooting a 108 and winding up in a tie for 55th overall at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Conner was just five strokes behind Alferman after the first round with a 113, tying for 59th.
In the Class 3 event at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin, Lanemann ended the first day with a 109, holding 57th place.
The individual championship in Class 3 is a tight race as Ladue’s Grace Chaney and Rockwood Summit’s Isabelle Thrall ended the first day in a tie for the top spot with 80 strokes apiece.
Just one stroke behind them stood McDonald County’s Lily Elizabeth Allman.
A total of three strokes separated the top five golfers in the event.
In team scores, Summit held the Class 3 edge with 340 points after the first day, a 24-stroke advantage over the closest opponent, St. Teresa’s Academy.
Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski led the field in Class 2 with a 70 at the end of the first round.
Brooke Ann Wanger of Logan-Rogersville held second place after one day, trailing Zibilski by seven strokes.
Springfield Catholic held the top team score with 329 strokes, just three ahead of Father Tolton.
Tuesday’s 18-hole round concluded the tournament after The Missourian’s print deadline. Check back in the Weekend edition for the final results.