Golfers at the MSHSAA boys golf championships had an extra enemy during Monday’s first-round play — the rain.
Wet weather inundated MSHSAA’s championship courses, causing four of the five state events to be postponed Monday.
Although all eventually were played, the precipitation made the courses soggy and muddy.
However, three area golfers, Washington’s Brennan Strubberg, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Clayton Swartz and Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl, were in medal positions after the first half of their respective state meets.
The top 15 players in each class, including ties, will receive state medals.
Class 4
Playing at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Washington’s Strubberg was the top area golfer. He shot 75 Monday, three strokes over par, to tie for eighth with DeSmet’s Blake Skornia and Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan.
Strubberg was four strokes off of the lead, held by Glendale’s Max Bowman at 71, one stroke under par.
Borgia’s Swartz was in a six-way tie for 11th place at 76.
Union’s Garrett Klenke was a stroke behind Swartz in a six-way tie for 17th at 77.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette shot 80 on the opening day, eight strokes over par, to tie for 30th.
Pacific’s Jared Hootman shot 84, 12 strokes over par, to tie for 50th.
Class 3
In the Class 3 meet at Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort in Farmington, St. James’ Wilson McDaniel was the top area finisher after one day. He shot 85, 13 strokes over par, to tie for 28th.
St. Clair’s two qualifiers, Blaine Downey and Ryan Bozada, both shot 89, 17 over par, to tie for 46th.
Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock was tied for 54th with a first-day score of 91, 19 strokes over par.
Tolton Catholic’s Christian Rischer led the field after one day with a 71, one stroke under par.
Class 2
Competing at Bolivar’s Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Hermann’s Lindahl was ninth after one day with a score of 83, 11 strokes over par.
He was nine shots off the lead, held by Bowling Green’s Brayden Buffington.