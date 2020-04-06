Will area girls soccer teams have the chance to repeat the successes of 2019?
That remains to be seen after many schools began closing their doors two weeks ago in response to government efforts to slow the spread of the virus known as COVID-19.
Franklin County public school districts have stated they will remain closed through at least April 24. St. Francis Borgia Regional will not reopen until April 27 at the earliest.
The shutdown came prior to many teams completing MSHSAA’s minimum number of practices. Thus, even if schools resume after the approximately three weeks off, it would likely still be multiple days before teams could complete their practice requirements and begin playing meaningful games.
MSHSAA has not officially canceled the spring season, leaving the decision of when to play again up to each school — at least for now.
The Missourian recently reached out to coaches and players from area teams to see how they are managing the state of uncertainty about when or if the spring season can commence.
Area soccer teams won two district titles last season. The Union Lady ’Cats have finished fourth in the state in Class 3 each of the past two seasons and the St. Clair girls soccer program won its first district championship last spring, advancing as far as the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
“I’ve been impressed by the girls wanting to get better even though we can’t meet together as a team,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They understand that when we get back they have to be ready to go. They are showing a lot of discipline and showing that they care about our team by working out individually. I send them some workouts to do and they tell me how long it took them. Zoe (Gaszak) and Gracie (Sohn) help me communicate out to the girls and it helps a lot having good leaders that I trust. We have a great group of girls that want to succeed.”
While Union has gone to the state tournament each of the past two seasons, three years ago it was the Washington Lady Jays that made that trip. Washington and Union have met in the district championship game each of the past three years and share a district again this season.
St. Clair
Isgig, who also coaches boys basketball at St. Clair, says he has been filling time watching old NCAA basketball tournament games in place of this season’s March Madness, which was canceled.
“I miss being around the team and I miss coaching,” Isgrig said. “I think this situation makes us all realize how many things we take for granted and we should all be grateful and more appreciative. I feel bad for the girls that are missing out on their season, but I think we all understand (the) big picture, what is going on and how there’s more important things than sports in life.”
Gaszak and Sohn, both seniors, are returning starters for the Lady Bulldogs.
“In the event that school and games resume, I am eating healthy, drinking water, and exercising every day to stay in shape and be ready when or if that time comes,” Gaszak said. “To fill the time that there would be practices and games I run quite a bit. I run at least every day for 10 minutes. I am able to take my soccer ball up to the park and get a few touches and shots in.”
Sohn, among the team’s leading defenders, was still recovering from a knee injury sustained in January during the basketball season when schools began the transition to spring sports.
“I am preparing by running every day to stay in shape and following the workout program that coach has given us,” Sohn said. “I try to go on a run every afternoon, which is when practice times would normally be. I have been juggling and passing with my little brother to work on my touch and try and be as ready as possible for when we go back. I also have been keeping in touch with the team, and we try and keep each other motivated every day. We hold each other accountable to finish the workouts and get prepared for the season.”
Washington
Head Coach Adam Fischer stays in touch with his soccer squad through the TeamSnap app.
“Before we were put on this break we used our last practice to go through what they should be doing on their own,” Fischer said. “I am not asking them to check in or send videos of them working. If they want to be ready to go after our extended break, if we get to play, they will keep doing the work on their own. This time is a great time for them to build on their self-determination and work ethics. We will be able to see who performed what was needed if we return to play.”
Borgia
Mackenzie Severino leads St. Francis Borgia Regional’s soccer Lady Knights, which were matched with Washington and Union in Class 3 District 9 last season, but return to Class 2 this spring.
The Lady Knights won four consecutive Class 2 district titles from 2015-18.
“Practices and games are a large and important part of my normal routine,” Severino said. “Not having them is difficult to say the least, especially knowing how much it is affecting the players on our team. But, staying positive is what’s helping most. I’m looking forward to that first day back with the team.”
The Lady Knights utilize both TeamSnap and Twitter to stay in communication.
“We asked our players to keep getting touches on the ball and to stay in shape the best way they can while being at home,” Severino said. “Any form of juggling, wall passing, short sprints, etc. will benefit them when we resume our season.”
Kara Voss, Cailey Foss, Sarah Matt and Meleah Volmert are seniors for the soccer Lady Knights.
“I am making sure that I am staying in shape by running almost everyday, doing strength training, and getting touches on the ball,” Matt said. “I am doing more things with my family like taking the dogs for a walk and cooking. I am focusing on getting touches on the ball by juggling, passing against a wall, and doing one on one drills with my sister.”
Students are using the time they would have spent at normal practices to complete their studies and take extra time for family.
“I am filling my normal practice time with homework and focusing on school and family as much as I can since I don’t usually get this opportunity during the normal season,” Foss said.
Even when accessing practice facilities, following guidelines to lower the chances for the virus to spread places limits on what can be worked on.
“I get to go up to the field, but with restrictions on the amount of people allowed together it’s hard being able to do drills, but it’s still beneficial,” Voss said. “I am really hoping I will still get a season this year.”
While separated, these athletes can still find motivation from their team to stay prepared.
“It would be nice to sit on the couch with cookies and chips but that will not be beneficial to me,” Volmert said. “Soccer is not a one-man sport, so if I am not at my best then I not only am hurting myself but I am also hurting the team. That is one of the things that motivates me, is my team I want to be the best for them. When we come back districts will be right around the corner so we need to be training hard so we are ready to jump right back on the field.”
Regular season would have official begun Friday, March 20.
Washington’s Lady Jays would have attempted to defend their 2019 tournament championship at Warrenton that first weekend and would have opened league play in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central at home against Liberty Tuesday, March 24.
Four Rivers Conference play would have opened Monday, March 23, with St. Clair hosting Union in a battle of 2019 district champions.
The Lady Knights would have spent opening weekend at the Rolla Tournament and would have played road games at both Union and St. Clair last week.