Winter weather and winter sports don't mix.
And, it’s been the weather playing havoc with the sports schedule lately. That’s caused three more area tournaments to be altered.
Washington Boys Tournament
Organizers at the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament have been hit twice now. Friday’s scheduled final round was delayed due to freezing rain and sleet which made travel treacherous for part of Friday afternoon before it turned to rain.
However, that was enough to delay all four games from the final round. Those were rescheduled for Monday.
The first of the four games, Union versus the St. Louis Blue Knights for seventh place, actually took place with Union winning in overtime, 58-47.
However, persistent snow flurries fell for most of the day, accumulating into a cover of less than an inch. That was enough to make travel hazardous. Before the seventh-place game started, the teams in the consolation game (Sullivan and St. Charles) decided not to travel.
Initially, that pushed up the start times of the third-place game between Washington and St. Dominic and the championship between St. Francis Borgia Regional and Francis Howell Central. However, with troubling travel conditions north of the Missouri River forced the final two games to also be postponed.
As of deadline, no makeup date has been set.
This is not the first year this has happened. Last year’s final round also was postponed.
Union Girls Tournament
When Friday’s championship semifinals for the Union Girls Basketball Tournament were postponed, Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway simply moved the semifinal games to Saturday’s slots for the third-place game and championship contest.
Saturday’s scheduled seventh-place and consolation games were played as scheduled with St. Charles West defeating KIPP, 52-13, and St. Clair edging Borgia, 53-52.
In the semifinals, Webster Groves upset Jefferson City, 47-41, and Sullivan topped Union, 45-29.
The third-place game between Jefferson City and Union, and the championship between Webster Groves and Sullivan, will take place at a later date.
Like Washington, last year’s final round was delayed as well.
South Callaway Tournament
Like the Union Tournament, a plan was in place for South Callaway and only the Friday seventh-place and consolation games were called off due to weather. Saturday’s championship and third-place games took place as scheduled.
On the boys side, Montgomery County won the title over North Callaway, 46-37. New Haven won the third-place game over Hermann, 69-57.
South Callaway defeated Hermann for the girls championship, 62-52, and Montgomery County won the consolation game over Harrisburg, 51-37.
Still to be played are the girls consolation game between New Haven and Russellville, and the seventh-place game between New Bloomfield and North Callaway. On the boys side, the remaining games are the seventh-place game between South Callaway and New Bloomfield, and the consolation contest between Vienna and Calvary Lutheran.
From earlier in the month, the last two games of the Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament also need to be reset. The championship is between Linn and Steelville while St. Clair will play Salem for third.
In regular-season games Monday:
• St. Clair’s Four Rivers Conference home doubleheader against Hermann was postponed;
• Union girls basketball’s home game against Festus was postponed;
• Borgia’s home girls basketball game against Notre Dame was called off. As it is a conference game, it will have to be made up at a later date.