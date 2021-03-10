Despite being thrown a curveball by COVID-19, area cheer and dance programs took advantage of their opportunities to bring home hardware from their respective state competitions.
With the pandemic, there were some changes this year. Many competitions were run virtually with teams submitting video of their performance to be judged.
Also, some schools did not participate this year.
MCCA
In the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association, both St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union won state titles.
Borgia won the Class 3A Large Division title, its eighth state championship in a row. It was Borgia’s ninth state cheerleading title overall.
Union won two titles, earning the Class 3A Small Division title.
Union also won the Class 3A Timeout Division. Union’s JV team placed second in the JV Small Division.
MDTA
Borgia Starry Knights won the overall Division 2 title while also placing first in the Class 2A Pom and Precision Dance categories.
This was Borgia’s 11th state dance title.
Washington won the Division 4 Kick category. The Jaywalkers also placed fourth in the Pom Category and finished fifth overall in Division 4.
Pacific competed in Division 3, finishing third in both the Mix Category and the Hip Hop Category.
Our staff is working on a bigger piece about the cheer and dance competitions, which will appear in an upcoming edition.