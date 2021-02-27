To get to Independence, you have to go south.
While not geographically true for Franklin County, that is the route area boys wrestlers will have to take Saturday in order to prolong their seasons and make it to the state championship meets in March, held at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Area schools have wrestlers still competing in three separate classes, so they are headed to three different locations for the sectional round.
In Class 4, Washington is the only area team going to the Section 1 Tournament at Northwest in Cedar Hill.
The Blue Jays have four wrestlers qualified for the meet, led by District 2 285-pound champion Gavin Holtmeyer.
Also competing will be 120-pound district runner-up Devon Deckelman and a pair of district fourth-place finishers — Casey Olszowka (138 pounds) and Joey Avitia (195).
Class 3
Both Union and Pacific are headed to the Class 3 Section 1 Tournament at Hillsboro.
Pacific, the second-place team in Class 3 District 2, has nine wrestlers qualified to compete, including two district champions — Ethan Flaherty (126 pounds) and Callum Sitek (145).
Sitek, a two-time state runner-up, has an undefeated 46-0 record for the season.
Also competing for the Indians will be Warren Fielder (132), Mason Lucas (138), Colton Thompson (152), Nicholas Wedemeier (182), Blake McKay (195), Nathaniel Knaff (220) and Luke Gerling (285).
Union sends seven wrestlers to the sectional tournament, led by three district runners-up — Braden Pracht (120), Gabe Hoekel (145) and Wyatt Davis (152).
Also competing will be Dominick Beine (126), Elias Neely (132), Bowen Ward (160) and Chris McQueen (220).
Class 2
St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair are both traveling to Ste. Genevieve for the Class 2 Section 1 Tournament.
The Bulldogs have eight qualifiers, led by unbeaten Ryan Meek (34-0 at 106 pounds) and fellow District 2 champions Creek Hughes (113), Brock Woodcock (132), Cameron Simcox (145) and Mardariries Miles (195).
Also competing will be Gabe Martinez (120), Gavin Shoemate (126) and Bass Hughes (138).
District 2 champions Joseph Lause (120) and Oliver Mace (170) lead a contingent of five Borgia wrestlers going to the sectional round.
Also qualifying are Andrew Wolff (126), Nathan Boone (160) and Brynner Frankenberg (182).
Only the top three wrestlers from each weight class advance to the state championship tournaments March 9-13.
The Class 1 girls state championship tournament kicks off the week of March 9. The Class 2 boys tournament takes place March 11, followed by the Class 3 tournament March 12 and the Class 4 tournament March 13.