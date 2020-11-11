St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington will have a combined total of 11 entries for the 2020 MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Swimming Championships, to be held Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Borgia qualified in nine different events while Washington had one swimmer, Mason Kauffeld, qualify twice.
“We are so excited. We knew we had a good chance to get all three relays to state, which is something we have never done,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We have never had six individual events at state either. This has been a record-breaking year for us and we hope the trend keeps happening. The boys are ready and they can not wait for state.” Alferman-Molitor also said Borgia is pulling for Kauffeld to do well.
“We are also very excited to be able to see Mason Kauffeld get to the state podium,” she said. “We will be there to cheer him on.”
This year’s meet will be run a bit differently. It will be one session with timed finals only. There will be no additional races this year, so the medals will be based upon heat times.
The meet will start at 3:30 p.m., running through 7 p.m.
Kauffeld is seeded third in the 100 breaststroke with a qualifying time of 59.02.
Kauffeld also is ranked fourth in the 200 individual medley heading into the state meet. He recorded a time of 1:58.78.
Borgia’s Gabe Rio is seeded 10th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.55.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team is seeded 12th with a time of 3:28.76.
Rio is ranked 13th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.12.
Aidan Garlock is seeded 14th for the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.37.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team is ranked 16th heading to St. Peters with a qualification time of 1:35.88.
Borgia’s Zach Posinski is ranked 17th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.84.
Garlock heads to the state meet ranked 17th in the 100 backstroke with a top time of 57.94.
Posinski is seeded 23rd for the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:17.53.
Borgia’s 200 individual medley relay team is seeded 24th with a time of 1:48.51.