The Union Wildcats had one of the top 10 team performances Monday in the Class 4 Section 3 track meet at Waynesville.
The meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed two days due to inclement weather. When athletes were finally able to get on the track, Union’s boys finished first in two events and the Wildcats qualified for the state meet in five different boys competitions.
In total, Union accumulated 49 points, tying Camdenton for eighth place. Washington scored 25 to place 11th, Sullivan ended with 11 points (15th) and Pacific scored five points (16th).
Willard was the top performing boys team with 115 points.
The 400-meter interval was the most successful for Union on the day, as Elias Neely won the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.73.
Neely then teamed with Hayden Burke, Ryan Ewald and Bryson Pickard to finish first in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:26.05.
Pacific’s lone state qualifier also came from the 400-meter dash, with Vincent Hoffman running fourth in 51.57.
“Vinny’s a senior and these races mean a lot to those guys,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said of Hoffman, who was only seeded sixth in the event at the district meet but has advanced with back-to-back finishes in the top four. “They’re racing, not just for medals, but to extend their high school career. Vinny has just been really gutsy.”
Only athletes who finished in the top four of the sectional advance to the state championship meet Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City.
Union’s relay team of Burke, Will Herbst, Gabe Hoekel and Pickard ran second in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:15.08.
Washington qualified in that same event with Ethan Bliss, Micah Gargrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier taking fourth two seconds behind the Wildcats in 8:17.88.
“The (3,200-meter relay) was amazing,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Ethan got us off to a good start put us in position. Logan and Kellen had major time drops, nearly 10 seconds combined between the two of them. They set the stage for Micah to make sure he closed the door for qualification. Following the workouts we are hoping for one more drop at the state championship.”
In the 300-meter hurdles, three local runners were in the hunt, finishing third, fourth and fifth.
Union’s Ryan Ewald (41.78) and Washington’s Thomas Stahl (42.21) both made the state cut. Union’s Evan Swoboda finished one spot off the mark in 42.36.
“Tommy ran a great 300-meter hurdle race,” Olszowka said. “He kept himself in the 3 to 5 spot throughout and when it came time for the late surge he was able to push himself up and be a state qualifier.”
Pickard had an individual event qualifier, placing third in the 800-meter run in 1:58.47.
Washington had two field event qualifiers as Clyde Hendrix took third place in the javelin (51.58 meters) and Travis Bieg placed fourth in the pole vault (3.85).
“Travis got us started off in the pole vault,” Olszowka said. “He’s still a little bit off his game but his mental toughness is getting him through. Clyde kept us going as he improved his own school record. He is still getting familiar with his full approach since his knee surgery.”
Area athletes finished outside the top four in the following events:
• Union’s 800-meter relay team of Neely, Ewald, Wyatt Birke and Burke placed sixth in 1:32.67.
• Washington’s 1,600-meter relay team of Gargrave, Donovan McDaniel, Stahl and Hayden Thiemann finished sixth in 3:33.69.
• Union’s 400-meter relay team of Burke, Neely, Ewald and Ryan Gerard was seventh in 44.7.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Casey Olszowka placed eighth with a mark of 3.55 meters.
“We’re very proud of all our kids’ efforts on a Monday sectional meet,” Mike Olszowka said. “It’s an emotional roller coaster preparing for a Saturday meet, then having a cancellation and moving to Monday. Our kids handled it like champs.”
Field events at the state meet start at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Running events begin at 10:30 a.m. both days.