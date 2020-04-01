How long will we be waiting?
The start of high school spring sports in Missouri remains in a state of suspension after schools across the state and throughout the U.S. began closing their doors a few weeks ago in response to government efforts to slow the spread of the virus known as COVID-19.
Franklin County public school districts have stated they will remain closed through at least April 24. St. Francis Borgia Regional will not reopen until April 27 at the earliest.
The shutdown came prior to many teams completing MSHSAA’s minimum number of practices. Thus, even if schools resume after the approximately three weeks off, it would likely still be multiple days before teams could complete their practice requirements and begin playing meaningful games.
MSHSAA has not officially canceled the spring season, leaving the decision of when to play again up to each school — at least for now.
The Missourian recently reached out to coaches and players from area teams to see how they are managing the state of uncertainty about when or if the spring season can commence.
For the Borgia baseball Knights, the team was preparing to defend its Class 4 State Championship, the first state baseball title in the school’s history.
“It’s pretty tough,” Borgia Head Baseball Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We had been doing voluntary workouts since October and practicing as a team for two weeks before the suspension. It was a big blow to put in all that work and not even get to play a game yet. I miss being around the guys. It’s just a fun atmosphere working with these young men. Not getting to watch us progress as a team is very disappointing. I also miss being with our other coaches. We have such great camaraderie. Spring has been baseball for me for 40-plus years and I’m definitely missing it.”
In St. Clair, Mitch Lundy is in his third season coaching the baseball Bulldogs.
“It is tough,” Lundy said. “It is tough not being around the fellas, the coaches. Having that face-to-face interaction every day is something I really miss. Checking in on them from a personal standpoint, as well as baseball. I miss the energy, passion and the competition. I miss the laughs. The camaraderie. It has been an adjustment and one that is hard to get used to when you have waited so long for something to come and then it gets put on hold, it’s tough. There is a lot of unknown right now and that is hard.”
Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey has led the Wildcats to at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference championship in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
“Everything about this is hard,” Bailey said. “It’s not just the loss of practices and games, but the loss of seeing each other every day in the hallways of UHS. Losing the chance to talk to the guys about how things are going and then getting to spend two hours after school as a team is rough. It is a big void in all of our lives but it’s here and we’ll recover but it hurts right now.”
Borgia
Much like how many classes have moved online, the Knights are using multiple forms in social media to stay in touch remotely.
“We gave them some guidelines early,” Struckhoff said. “We also put various workouts on Google or Twitter. There are a lot of people sharing things so it’s easy to find something to do to keep your skills up.”
Jack Czeschin, now a senior, played second base for the Knights during their state championship run last season.
“I have been staying in shape for games by practicing as much as I can in my basement and outside,” Czeshin said. “My self-practice includes throwing the ball off a wall to work on ground balls as well as constantly hitting off a tee to get my swings in.”
Senior Brandon Stahlman was also a starter for the Knights last season on the left side of the infield and as a pitcher.
“I am getting work in everyday and sticking to a tight schedule of lifting, throwing, and hitting,” Stahlman said. “I am using a lot of my time for school work and college preparation. I am able to hit, throw, field, and pitch on my own. I have a batting cage that I go to and do the defense work at my house. I also lift in my basement.”
Borgia seniors Joe Perjak and Josh Garbs are likely in line for more playing time this season should the suspension of activities end before time runs out.
“To prepare, I have just continued what I was doing in the offseason,” Perjak said. “Working out, hitting and throwing with my dad. To fill the void, I have put more emphasis on my academics. I also went back to working to at least make a little money and keep me busy.”
Indoor activities, when possible, can be more of the norm this season than they would be in a typical spring.
“I personally am continuing to hit off the batting tee that I have in my basement and trying to throw the baseball as much as I can,” Garbs said. “I have tried to make use of my free time lifting weights to get stronger and preparing, in the event that the season comes back.”
Athletes are ambitiously keeping up cardiovascular activity to remain as ready as they can.
“I’ve been using this extra time I have to get outside and remain active as much as possible,” Czeschin said. “I’ve been playing a lot of basketball in the driveway as a running exercise to stay fit in the hopes of playing again soon.”
St. Clair
Lundy stays in touch with the rest of the Bulldogs remotely with instructions for players to follow on their own.
“Just trying to keep them ready and trying to keep their timing, as well as their arm, built up,” Lundy said. “It’s tough as a baseball player, but there are things you can do on your own that can keep you sharp.”
St. Clair senior Derek Fitzgerald is in contention for a starting position at first base.
“I am preparing for the games and school by keeping my arm loose by throwing a baseball at the wall in my basement every day and hitting soft toss with my dad every night when he gets home from work,” Fitzgerald said. “I have been spending time with my family. We don’t get to see each other much because we all have very busy schedules, and because of this quarantine we actually get to spend quality time together. I play catch with my dad and younger brother. I take ground balls in my basement and I do hitting with dad in my basement too. I do all of this because I want to stay fresh and perform well for my last season in my high school uniform.”
Since the last season, the Lundys have celebrated the birth of twin boys. The delayed start to the season has given the St. Clair coach more time with them.
“That is my new hobby right now and it’s definitely a full-time gig,” he said. “They keep me busy and there is not a dull moment at home.”
It remains important to stay positive.
“COVID-19 is a scary situation, but we will get through it,” Lundy said. “I keep thinking about my players, especially seniors. This is their last hurrah. Everything they have done up to this point has been building to this spring semester. My heart breaks for them. I couldn’t imagine being in their shoes. But, we have to stay positive and we will get through it. Hopefully we get to finish the season, as well as see these kids graduate.”
Union
The Wildcats stay in touch using Google Classroom.
“I’ve also included some trivia and video clips of great games from MLB and NCAA championships to keep them having the sport in their lives,” Bailey said. “Some of the players have been sending videos to me of them completing the drills and that has been nice to see them still competing. I know some players are very depressed about our season and are having a hard time doing the drills on their own while others have jumped in with both feet. Each kid is different and this has been a big change in all of our lives so whatever my players decide to do I’m fine with so long as they come out of this healthy.”
Caleb Mabe, Peyton Burke and Matt Bray are all seniors of the team.
“A lot of the guys on our team are preparing and have not given up that there is a season still to come,” Mabe said. “Coach Bailey has set up a Google Classroom and each week we have different drills that we need to get done and a lot of the guys have been able to complete that. I have been doing that and I’ve also been out to run to stay in shape.”
Players are mostly throwing or running on their own.
“I have been running and trying to stay in shape, hoping that the season continues and that we get to come back and play the sport we all love,” Burke said. “And I think that our team has done great with staying in it; we all have a group chat that we talk in and make sure we are doing the things we need to do to be great.”
While keeping their distance and working out on their own, most athletes find this a dissatisfying substitute for interacting with their teammates.
“I am able to do most of the hitting, fielding, and throwing we would do at practice in my backyard,” Bray said. “But nothing will replace the live at bats and game action that we would have in a full season. Being with my teammates is something that cannot be replaced, either.”
Had it not been for the closings, the baseball regular season would have begun Friday, March 20.
Washington, Pacific, St. Clair and Hermann would have all concluded the annual Four Rivers Classic this past Saturday, weather permitting. Union would have hosted a tournament including St. Louis Christian Academy, Lutheran St. Charles and Cape Notre Dame from March 23-28.
League play in the Four Rivers Conference would have opened Tuesday with Pacific playing at New Haven.
Borgia would have hosted Pacific Thursday and played at St. Clair Friday while Washington would have played Friday at Union.