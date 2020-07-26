The college indoor track season was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns, but not before multiple area athletes left their marks on their collegiate programs.
Wichita State University junior Adam Gauzy (Washington) and Missouri Southern State University senior Emily Presley (St. Clair) both set all-time records for their schools during the winter indoor season.
Presley
Presley, a pole vaulter, ends her senior year as part of the No. 2 ranked women’s indoor team in the nation in NCAA Division II.
Among her many accomplishments this season, Presley cleared 4.3 meters (14-1.25) to set a school record and move to No. 5 all-time in the NCAA Division II’s record book for the event.
This season, she set four different marks in the pole vault that rank on the NCAA Division II’s all-time chart.
Her record jump came at the University of Arkansas Feb. 21 at a national qualifying event and earned her the No. 1 women’s pole vault ranking in the nation.
Presley was named the Central Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and a finalist for the National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. She was named to the NCAA Division II All-Region and Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics teams, as well as the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Wichita State
Gauzy set a new Wichita State record in the men’s 400-meter dash of 47.52.
He set the school record at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, placing fourth in the event.
Gauzy also placed fourth in the AAC Indoor Championships as part of the men’s 1,600-meter relay with Jace Coppoc (Concordia, Kan.), Austin Corley (Adrian) and Antonio Norman (Cleveland NJROTC).
Among his indoor season accomplishments, Gauzy won the 400-meter dash at the Air Force Team Challenge. His time of 48.1 in that race ranked fifth in school history at the time.
Fellow Shocker junior Clayton Duchatschek (Washington) ran ninth in the both the 3,000-meter (8:26.49) and 5,000-meter runs (14:38.71) at the AAC Indoor Championships.
Duchatschek won the 5,000-meter run at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in February with a time of 14:51.86.
Mizzou
Two Washington sophomores, Cason Suggs and Mikayla Reed, ran for the University of Missouri Tigers’ winter indoor and fall cross country teams, respectively.
Suggs ran a personal best in the 400-meter dash of 52.51 at the Missouri Collegiate Challenge. He placed sixth in the event at both that race and the Mizzou Open.
At the Mizzou Holiday Opener, Suggs won the men’s 600-meter run with a time of 1:26.4.
As a part of the men’s 1,600-meter relay team, Suggs was a part of the winning time of 3:22.15 at the Missouri Collegiate Challenge along with Jacob Brunsman (Rockwood Summit), Zachary Charles (Lanier, Ga.) and Blake Hays (Monroe City).
That same foursome finished second at both the Mizzou Open and the Mizzou Holiday Opener.
Reed, the most decorated individual state champion in Washington High School history with seven state titles in track and one in cross country, was one of 86 Mizzou athletes named to the 2019 Fall Southeast Conference Honor Roll.
In the cross country season, she helped the Tigers’ women’s team to a third-place finish in the SEC and a fifth-place finish in the NCAA Midwest Regional.
Individually, she placed 56th in the SEC Championships with a season best 6,000-meter time of 21:34.1.
Reed was 113th individually in the NCAA Midwest Regional race in 22:46.