Top-seeded St. Louis Community College shut down East Central College Friday in the winners’ bracket final of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament Friday, 9-0.
“Not much good happened against St. Louis,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “It was just a bad game all around.”
The Archers advanced to Saturday’s championship series while East Central dropped into the losers’ bracket to face Mineral Area College Saturday.
The Archers wasted little time getting the offense going with three runs in each of the first two innings in Ste. Genevieve.
The Archers added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and ended the game early when the Falcons failed to score in the fifth.
East Central used most of its pitching staff in the game.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) started and went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.
Morgan Green (Festus) also went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits.
Addie Konkel (Salem) went 2.2 innings.
Offensively, Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) had two of the three East Central hits. Konkel also singled.
Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) drew a walk.
The Falcons made two errors to one for St. Louis.
St. Louis pitchers struck out six East Central batters.