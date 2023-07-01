Hitting the third week of the four-week Gateway Swimming and Diving League dual meet season, the Union Swim Team Squids fell in Ballwin to Arbor Oaks Monday, 321-173.
Union now has one meet remaining, July 10 at Pacific.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 3:58 pm
Arbor Oaks outscored Union in girls events, 154-83, and in boys events, 167-90.
Monday’s road meet started with individual medley races.
Chris Luckner was Union’s lone winner, claiming the boys 11-12 race.
Second-place Squids were Ivana Smith and Nick Haberberger.
Union’s third-place scorers were Kate Haberberger and Hunter Smith.
In freestyle races, Union’s winners were Auggie Borgmann, Weston Buckalew, Becca Cash, Chris Luckner and Hunter Smith.
In the breaststroke races, Union’s winners were Haylie Borgmann, Becca Cash, Ivana Smith and Nick Haberberger.
In the freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Allie Cash, Zayla Brewster, Emma Burke and Claire Obermark.
• Girls 9-10 team of Becca Cash, Addison Smith, Elise Williams and Kynadie Wideman.
• Boys 9-10 team of Isaiah Smith, Blain Dooley, Maxwell Jacquin Lindsey and Eric Morgan.
• Girls 11-12 team of Audrey Dean, Ella Ahner, Valerie Rice and Ivana Smith.
Moving to the backstroke event, Union’s winning swimmers were Walker Buckalew, Regan Dooley, Audrey Dean and Everett Jacquin Lindsey.
Chris Luckner was Union’s lone winner in the butterfly races.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Union won one race with the girls 11-12 team of Audrey Dean, Valerie Rice, Ivana Smith and Ella Ahner capturing first place.
The July 10 meet will be a rematch of a meet Pacific won in Union.
Union will return to Pacific July 15 for the division championship meet.
