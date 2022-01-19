Winning 10 events, the Washington swimming Lady Jays cruised to a dual win Tuesday at Affton.
Washington recorded a 96-62 victory.
Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ellie Williams and Lexi Perriman were victorious in the 200 medley relay.
Ziegler, Kauffeld, Maddie Henderson and Williams won the 200 freestyle relay.
Kauffeld turned in a new state consideration time in the 100 butterfly, taking first in the event. She also won the 100 breaststroke.
Henderson won both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle races.
Ziegler aced the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Williams took first in the 200 individual medley.
Race times were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Jays swim again this coming Tuesday at Westminster Christian Academy, in a triangular meet that will also include Lutheran St. Charles, starting at 4 p.m.