The aquatic Blue Jays were winners in the team’s first dual meet of the season Tuesday.
Washington won on the road at Affton, 82-46.
“It was exciting to put a W in the books,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Right now some of the boys are swimming different events to get a time. I am looking to build the fastest relay combinations as we move through the season, so getting best times in events is important for relay spots.”
The Blue Jays picked up wins in eight separate events.
Affton’s wins came in the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Washington’s event winners were as follows:
• he 200 medley relay team of Ben Loesing, Aaron Brinkmann, Gavin Poole and Aidan Brinkmann (2:11.72).
• ichael Hotra in the 200 freestyle (2:20.27).
• oole in the 200 individual medley (2:43.7) and 100 butterfly (1:15.83).
• idan Brinkmann in the 50 freestyle (29.4).
• onovan McKenzie in the 500 freestyle (7:21.75).
• he 200 freestyle relay team of Aaron Brinkmann, Aidan Brinkmann, Loesing and Poole (1:53.89).
• oesing in the 100 backstroke (1:26.41).
“I have been very impressed with our two freshmen — Luke Mauchenheimer and Ben Loesing,” Moreland said. “ Every time they get in the water, they are swimming faster.”
The Blue Jays have gone into the first two meets of the year without senior Todd Bobo or junior Brayden Kriete.
“I can’t wait to see what they are going to add to the mix,” Moreland said. “Todd is a senior, so I have an idea of his talents. Brayden is a transfer, so I have yet to see him in a competition situation, but he is doing really well at practice.”
The Blue Jays conclude the week Friday at Westminster Christian Academy for a dual meet at 4 p.m.