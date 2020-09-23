In just their second swim outing of the season, the Washington Blue Jays recorded their first dual win.
Washington defeated Clayton Tuesday, 92-62.
Blue Jay swimmers turned in the fastest times in seven different races.
“Great team spirit,” Head Coach Lane Page said.
In the 200 medley relay, Todd Bobo, Mason Kauffeld, Gavin Poole and Zane Johnson won in 2:00.71.
The same foursome won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.23.
Kauffeld finished first in both the 200 individual medley (2:04.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.85).
Bobo won the 100 freestyle (57.46) and 100 backstroke (1:12.16).
Johnson aced the 100 butterfly in 1:10.84.
Blue Jays to finish second included:
• 400 freestyle relay — Aiden Brinkmann, Aaron Brinkmann, Jack Courtney and Johnson (4:38.23);
• 200 freesytyle — Sean Barry (2:37.4);
• 200 individual medley — Poole (2:44.57);
• 50 freestyle — Aiden Brinkmann (29.27);
• 100 butterfly — Poole (1:10.94);
• 100 freestyle — Aiden Brinkmann (1:05.67);
• 500 freestyle — Barry (7:12.92); and
• 100 breaststroke — Aaron Brinkmann (1:26.78).