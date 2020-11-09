The GAC Central swimming race came down to a battle between the Lions and the Bulldogs.
Zumwalt East scored 418 points in Wednesday’s finals to take top honors, beating runner-up Ft. Zumwalt South (408) by just 10 points. Washington was sixth with 245 points.
Teams swam in the preliminary rounds Monday prior to Wednesday’s finals.
The Blue Jays were represented by swimmers in seven of the championship heats.
Mason Kauffeld won twice, in the 200 individual medley (1:58.78) and the 100 breaststroke (59.02). He had already qualified for the state championships in both races.
He teamed with Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole and Zane Johnson to finish third in the 200 medley relay in 1:52.01, a drop of nearly five full seconds off the team’s previous best time in the race.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Aiden Brinkmann, Poole, Johnson and Kauffeld placed fourth in 1:41.97.
Bobo took third place in the 100 freestyle in 56.16 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.14.
Washington’s 400 freestyle relay team turned in a time of 4:11.71 and finished fifth. The race was swam by Aiden Brinkmann, Jack Courtney, Bobo and Johnson.
Johnson swam seventh in the 50 freestyle in 25.96.
Poole qualified alongside Kauffeld in the 200 individual medley. Poole placed seventh in 2:37.7.
Aiden Brinkmann additionally placed ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:02.11) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (27.67).
Courtney finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (7:01.29) and 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:29.47).
Sean Barry finished 10th in the 500 freestyle in 7:24.67.
Aaron Brinkmann was 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:33.65) and 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.36).
The Class 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The timed swimming finals will begin at 3:30 p.m.