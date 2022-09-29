Some time off might have been just what the Washington swimmers needed.
Swimming competitively for the first time in two weeks, Washington logged its first dual meet victory of the season Friday against North Point at the Four Rivers Family YMCA, 101-57.
“Lots of season best times,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
Washington won eight of the 10 events in the meet:
• Donovan McKenzie, Luke Mauchenheimer, Gavin Poole and Ben Loesing won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.51.
• Michael Hotra swam to first place in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.82.
• Loesing took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.59.
• Poole finished first int he 100 freestyle in 58.33.
• McKenzie won the 500 freestyle in 6:20.59 and the 100 backstroke in 1:15.19..
• Mauchenheimer placed first int he 100 breaststroke in 1:22.57.
• Brayden Kriete, Loesing, McKenzie and Poole won the 400 freestyle in 4:10.95.
Blue Jay runners-up included:
• Jack Courtney in the 200 freestyle (2:30.63) and 100 butterfly (1:20).
• Poole in the 50 freestyle (25.87).
• Hotra in the 500 freestyle (6:26.32).
• Will Brickel, Courtney, Hotra and Kriete in the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.16).
• Loesing in the 100 backstroke (1:16.78).
The Blue Jays are next in the pool Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in a tri-meet in St. Peters against Ft. Zumwalt North and Francis Howell North.