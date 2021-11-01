Washington will have 21 total entries swimming Friday in the finals of the GAC Championship meet.
Of those 22, 13 Blue Jay entries will be swimming in the championship heats with the remainder in the consolation races.
“It was an exciting night at the Rec-Plex for WHS,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The boys continued to improve their times and set themselves up to bring home some medals tonight at finals.”
All three Washington relay teams advanced to the championship heats.
The 200 medley relay team of Todd Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Gavin Poole and Ben Loesing turned in a preliminary time Thursday of 1:56.12.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Bobo, Brayden Kriete, Loesing and Poole clocked in at 1:45.97.
Poole, Aidan Brinkmann, Kriete and Michael Hotra swam the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.02.
Individual Washington swimmers moving into the championship heat include:
• Hotra in the 200 freestyle (2:21.97).
• Loesing (26.4) and Aidan Brinkmann (27.59) in the 50 freestyle.
• Poole in the 100 butterfly (1:04.42).
• Bobo (55.68) and Loesing (1:02.1) in the 100 freestyle.
• Hotra in the 500 freestyle (6:26.69).
• Bobo in the 100 backstroke (1:07.08).
• Aaron Brinkmann in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.56).
Swimming in the consolation finals will be:
• Donovan McKenzie (2:24.46) and Jack Courtney (2:34.63) in the 200 freestyle.
• Kriete (28.26) and Aaron Brinkmann (28.29) in the 50 freestyle.
• Adan Brinkmann in the 100 freestyle (1:05.4).
• McKenzie (6:35.85) and Courtney (6:55.98) in the 500 freestyle.
• Kriete (1:25.35) and Luke Mauchenheimer (1:26.09) in the 100 breaststroke.
Friday’s portion of the meet is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.