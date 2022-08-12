You’ve heard the early bird gets the worm, but what does the early bulldog get?
No program gets their first practice of the fall sports season in earlier than the St. Clair cross country squad.
Head Coach Ben Martin reports 24 girls turned out for the program’s annual Midnight Mile Monday, 16 boys and eight girls.
“I expect some more will come later this week and we will be at around 30 total,” Martin said. “Every returning runner ran faster than their Midnight Mile time last year. Caleb Bradshaw ran the fastest time I’ve ever had for a freshman.”
St. Clair is coming off a 2021 season in which it sent two runners to the state championship meet — Class of 2022 senior Case Busse and then freshman Brooklyn Cannon.
The team brings back 2019 and 2020 state qualifier Hanna Spoon on the girls side.
“Melodi Miller and Hanna Spoon both put in some serious miles this summer and it showed,” Martin said. “Melodi PRd for the mile and Hanna ran her second fastest ever. Aiden Kern looked very sharp. He ran almost 300 miles this summer. We had a great bonding experience and a lot of fun.”
Running at midnight was one way to defeat the 93-degree heat projected for Monday, prompting a heat advisory to be issued for Franklin County during the first day of official fall sports practices after the conclusion of MSHSAA’s summer dead period.
The Bulldogs have other backup methods in mind as well should high temperatures persist throughout the build-up to the start of the regular season Friday, Aug. 26.
“We are having a few swim parties this first two weeks to have some fun in the heat,” Martin said.
Martin is one of five returning head coaches at St. Clair. The Bulldogs will field just five teams this fall, having made the decision in the spring to drop boys soccer due to low numbers.
Also returning to lead their teams for another season will be Brian Robbins (football), Kandice McCuskey (volleyball), Roberta Byers (softball) and Jeff Van Zee (girls golf).
Preseason jamborees begin at the end of next week after teams have had the opportunity to record two full weeks of practices.
