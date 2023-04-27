Things got out of hand in the sixth inning.
Hermann (13-9, 3-1) exploded for eight runs in the sixth at Hermann City Park, turning what had been a 2-0 game into a six-inning final score of 10-0 over St. Clair (9-6, 2-3) in conference play.
Parker Anderson tossed the complete game shutout for the Bearcats, striking out nine and allowing just three hits with no walks.
"We had a chance to cut the lead in half in the top of the sixth, but couldn't come up with the big hit," St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. "Parker Anderson threw a strong game for Hermann. He commanded the strike zone and did a great job of throwing strikes. I feel we had some good at-bats, but couldn't string together multiple hits to get any runs across."
The three St. Clair hits were a Tyler Tomes double and singles from Jordan Rodrigue and Anthony Broeker.
Broeker pitched for 5.1 innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on 10 hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.
"I feel like Anthony threw a very strong game for us," Jamie Rodrigue said. " Hermann had some great at-bats against him and he really competed. He had to pitch backward a lot, which shows he has confidence in his secondary pitches."
Ty Record came out of the bullpen and recorded one out before the final runs crossed the plate to conclude the game. Record was charged with four earned runs on two hits and five walks, striking out one.
"Defensively we had three errors on the night that cost us big time," Jamie Rodrigue said. "You cannot give good teams extra outs because they will make you pay for it. They scored eight runs in the sixth inning with a combination of hits, five walks and an error."
Reese Rehmert and Daeden Hopkins each had a three-hit game for the Bearcats.
Lane Kohlbusch and Isaac Leibach collected two hits apiece.
Trace Erfling, Gavin Hackmann, Gavin Moore and Anderson tallied one hit apiece.
St. Clair will host St. James Thursday in another conference matchup at 4:30 p.m.
