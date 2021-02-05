Parker Anderson stole it.
Along with stealing an in-bounds pass and scoring the game-winning layup in the closing seconds of Saturday’s Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament to give the host Bearcats a 46-44 win over Linn, Anderson also left as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Anderson scored 20 points in the championship game, just two nights after a 27-point effort in Hermann’s semifinal win over Montgomery County. Anderson averaged 20.3 points and seven rebounds per game for the tournament.
Hermann’s Holden Ash was also named to the tournament’s first team, as were Linn’s Caleb Maassen and Alek Peters and New Haven’s John Liggett.
Ash scored 19 points in a first-round victory over California and 17 points in the semifinals, but was held scoreless by Linn in the championship game.
Liggett led the Shamrocks to third place, dropping 24 points on Montgomery County in a 61-49 victory. He also scored 24 against Linn in the semifinals and 18 against St. Clair in the first round for an average of 22 points per game.
The tournament’s second team consisted of Montgomery County’s Collin Parker, New Haven’s Owen Borcherding, Wright City’s Hayden Beck, California’s Trevor Meyers and St. Clair’s Anthony Broeker.
Borcherding averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the tournament.
Broeker scored a career-high 14 points in the Bulldogs’ first-round loss to New Haven and posted another nine points in Saturday’s 54-35 win over Wright City for the consolation title.