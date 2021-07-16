If Thursday was an athletic contest, the score would be Mother Nature 2, American Legion baseball 1.
Only one of the three active tournaments had games completed as scheduled. The Freshman Legion State Tournament at Ballwin Athletic Association had all three games played Thursday.
However, both the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament and Zone 1 Junior Legion Tournament were washed out.
The situation Friday for all three events remained as fluid as the precipitation falling out of the sky. Below are updates as of Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Please see emissourian.com/scoreboard or post218baseball.com for additional schedule modifications.
Freshman Legion
Rain finally caught up with the Freshman Legion State Tournament overnight Thursday into Friday.
The Ballwin Athletic Association complex was not expected to be ready until Friday afternoon. Washington Post 218 now is scheduled to face Eureka Post 177 in the losers’ bracket at 5 p.m.
The second losers’ bracket game between Jefferson City Post 5 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 will be played at 7 p.m.
The next set of games now has been moved back to Friday.
The 11 a.m. game pits Kirkwood Post 156 against Jackson Post 158 in the winners’ bracket final at 11 a.m.
The Washington-Eureka winner plays the Jefferson City-Ste. Genevieve winner at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that game stays to play the loser of the 11 a.m. game at 4 p.m.
After Saturday’s games, two teams will remain. The championship series will start Sunday at 1 p.m. The if-needed game will follow.
Senior Legion
Only one of three scheduled games got started in the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament Thursday.
Second-seeded Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) was leading fourth-seeded Rhineland Post 147 at City Centre Park in St. Peters, 5-2, when the game was called due to lightning at the conclusion of four innings.
Neither the Union Post 297 at Elsberry Post 226 nor Washington Post 218 at St. Peters Post 313 losers’ bracket games got started. Both City Centre Park and Elsberry Legion Field were declared unplayable Friday.
The new schedule has the losers’ bracket games being played Friday. Union Post 297 graciously stepped up to host the round at Wildcat Ballpark.
Washington post 218 will play St. Peters Post 313 at 5:30 p.m. That will be followed by Elsberry Post 226 against Union Post 297 at 8 p.m.
The plan is to play the final three innings of the Hannibal-Rhineland game Saturday before the losers’ bracket game between the Washington-St. Peters winner and the Elsberry-Union winner.
The winner of that game then will play the Hannibal-Rhineland loser.
The championship series tentatively has been set for Sunday at City Centre Park starting at 1 p.m.
Junior Legion
The Washington Post 218 Juniors played the waiting game Thursday in Jefferson City.
Washington had the first-round bye in the three-team event. The game to determine Washington’s opponent was delayed in the second inning with Jefferson City Post 5 leading Chillicothe Post 25, 9-0.
Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp reported no games will be played at the Post 5 Complex Friday, but event officials are looking for alternate sites. He mentioned Capital City High School and California High School. Ashland is another option, but hadn’t been contacted.
No new schedule had been reported by 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Kleekamp reported the Jefferson City-Chillicothe game will resume from the point of suspension followed by the Washington game, times to be determined.
Washington and one other team from the zone will advance to the state tournament next week in Washington.
Any updates will be posted on the emissourian.com scoreboard page.