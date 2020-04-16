While the Missouri Department plans to hold a schedule this summer, there will be no play beyond for state winners this season.
The American Legion announced suspension of regional and World Series play in 2020 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, announced American Legion National Commander William “Bill” Oxford.
The cancellation affects mainly Senior (AAA) Legion teams, which play through regional tournaments and the World Series in Shelby, N.C. Last year, Festus Post 253 advanced all the way to the World Series.
The decision does not affect play within the individual states and decisions are being made department by department.
Some state departments have called off the season. Departments which have announced they’re not playing this summer include Iowa, North Dakota, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
“These times are unparalleled,” American Legion Americanism Commissioner Richard Anderson stated. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
Area Impact
Currently, Missouri still plans to hold a season. However, this year, the state tournaments will end the season, much like what happens at the Freshman (A) level.
Area teams have had to postpone spring tryouts, although some held tryout sessions in the fall.
Washington Post 218 intends to have three teams once again this summer with the Seniors now being managed by Kent Getsee. Todd Kleekamp is managing the Post 218 Juniors with Joe Kopmann leading the Freshman team.
“As I told Gary Stone, I want our park to be a safe haven, and I do not want people worrying about the possibility of contracting the virus,” Getsee said. “In that same thought, I do not want to tear apart the summer in the first week of April. These players and their families are going to be looking for outlets to congregate and since it is going to happen anyway, I cannot think of a better place than Ronsick Field and a baseball diamond near you, if it is allowed.”
Union Post 297 also plans to have three teams this summer with Ryan Bailey leading the overall program. Union did not field a Senior Legion team last summer.
Getsee noted one factor which could change things around include government rulings and insurance.
“This is uncharted waters for all of us, and we should be taking our time to figure out the situation and not rushing ahead when we might just be able to play the games safely,” Getsee said. “If the CDC guidelines do not recommend it, then we certainly are not going to consider going against it; however, it is the first week of April and not the end of May. For our league, time is on our side.”
Team registration is open through at least May 15. Currently, a late fee is in place for teams registered after that date.
As of April 8, New Haven Post 366 had two teams, Senior and Junior, registered, according to American Legion Baseball.
Pacific Post 320 has a Senior and Freshman team in the system.
According to the Post 218 website, Washington is scheduled to host the Senior Legion Zone Tournament. The state tournament is set for Sedalia.
The Junior Legion Zone Tournament is set for Jefferson City while Washington will host the state tournament.
The Freshman Legion State Tournament is scheduled for Ballwin.