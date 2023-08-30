Gabby Mattli was named the American Midwest Conference soccer defender of the week for Missouri Baptist University.
Mattli (Borgia, East Central College), a goalkeeper, went 1-1 with one shutout for the Spartans. Mattli stopped five shots in a win over Oklahoma City.
