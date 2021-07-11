The numbers 14 and nine were meant to go together Tuesday in Alton, Illinois.
Not only was 14-9 the final score of the Washington Post 218 Seniors game with the host team, but it was also Post 218’s new win-loss record on the season after the loss.
“We had quite the slugfest with them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Things looked good to start for Post 218 as the visitors pushed across three runs in the top of the first inning.
However, the home squad quickly turned the tables with a 10-run rally with two outs in the bottom half.
“We made a couple of errors and mixed in some walks and a little bit of everything that could go wrong in an inning like that, but when the dust settled, we came away with what we needed, and that was hill time for our guys and seeing some quality pitching,” Getsee said.
The score remained 10-3 until Alton scored twice more in the third.
Post 218 chiseled away at the lead with one run in the fourth and then cut it to one run, 10-9, with a five-run fifth inning.
Alton got two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to conclude the scoring.
“Offensively, we had some great at-bats,” Getsee said. “Zac Coulter led the way with four hits, followed by Gavin Matchell who had three. Both of them just crushed a few, and that was a good sign.”
Coulter tripled, singled three times, scored twice and drove in a run.
Matchell tripled, doubled twice, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Blake Whitlock singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Jarrett Hamlett singled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored.
Logan Dieckman singled, walked and drove in two.
Sam Turilli singled and scored.
Calvin Straatmann was hit by a pitch three times, stole a base and scored.
Ethan Mort drew three walks.
Jacob Baldwin and Cody Vondera both scored.
Dane Eckhoff was hit by a pitch.
On the mound, Ethan Etter started for Post 218. He allowed 10 unearned runs in 0.2 of an inning, striking out two and surrendering four hits and four walks.
Eckhoff pitched the next 2.1 innings. He struck out four and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and one walk.
Mort finished out the final three innings, striking out four. He surrendered two runs on four hits and a walk.
The game concluded the regular season schedule for Washington. Post 218 begins the Ninth District Tournament Monday, hosting the event at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Brackets have not yet been announced.