Scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh, the Alton Post 126 Junior Legion Navy team edged Washington Post 218 Monday in the Washington Memorial Day Weekend Tournament, 8-7.
The third-place game was a bonus one for Washington (2-2), which beat the Hillsboro Prospects Sunday in the consolation game. A complicated set of conditions gave the Post 218 composite team an extra game.
The original results had put Alton 2 against Alton 1 in the third-place game. However, it was discovered that Manchester Post 208 had used older players during the tournament, which violated the event rules. That boosted Alton 1 into the championship and left Alton 2 without an opponent.
Washington stepped up to get the extra contest.
Ben Loesing got the start on the hill and went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits, six walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
AJ Keene took the loss, going 1.1 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Offensively, Brody O’Hanlon had three hits, including a double.
Ben Gelinas, one of the Post 218 Freshman Red players helping in the tournament, had two hits.
One-hit batters were Loesing and Andrew Elbert.
Washington batters drew seven walks with Lane Mallinckrodt leading the way with two.
Loesing, Keene, Joshua Koirtyohann, Will Weber and Andrew Buehrlen walked once.
Loesing was hit by a pitch.
O’Hanlon, Loesing, Gelinas, Mallinckrodt and Keene stole bases.
Loesing, O’Hanlon, Elbert, Koirtyohann, Gelinas, Mallinckrodt, Buehrlen and Colton Lawyer each scored once.
O’Hanlon drove in two. Elbert and Lawyer each had one RBI.
In the championship game, Alton Post 126 1 defeated Kirkwood Post 156, 12-5.
Washington was scheduled to host Breese, Illinois, Saturday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader, but those games have been postponed due to roster shortage.
Washington is missing several players on St. Francis Borgia’s semifinalist team.
While players from the Post 218 Freshman Red team were able to fill out the roster for the tournament, they won’t be available Saturday.
That means the next game will be Tuesday, June 6, at home against Pacific with an 8 p.m. start.