Hopes to return Sunday to the Firecracker Wood Bat Tournament ended Saturday afternoon for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Washington (13-8) fell to Alton, Illinois, Post 126 by a 4-2 final at Moody Park in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
“We played a solid game against them but just didn’t have the timely hits as we needed them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Alton opened the game with two runs in the top of the third and added another run in the fourth.
Post 218, playing its second game in a row, scored twice in the bottom of the fourth. Alton added the final run in the top of the seventh.
Alton outhit Post 218, 8-5. Washington made three of the game’s four errors.
Washington started Blake Whitlock in the game, and he lasted four innings, allowing three runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Logan Dieckman pitched the final three innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out two.
“Blake Whitlock pitched four strong innings, and Logan Dieckman followed him with three strong scoreless innings on his own, but a couple of defensive miscues again and stranding five runners kept us in check against a very good and talented Alton team,” Getsee said. “We scattered five hits, but seeing good pitching and playing tough opponents is why we went there.”
Sam Turilli, Gavin Matchell, Zac Coulter, Jarrett Hamlett and Louis Paule each singled.
Turilli and Hamlett walked.
Sam Paule put down a sacrifice bunt, and Hamlett contributed a sacrifice fly.
Matchell and Coulter scored the runs. Hamlett and Louis Paule posted the RBIs.
“We’ve had some tough games, but playing good teams is what we have been seeking all year, and hopefully this has prepared us for the big tournaments ahead,” Getsee said.
Ted Webb went the distance for Alton, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
C.J. Frensko led Alton with two hits. Austin Callovini scored twice.
Post 218 closed its regular season schedule with a win over Rhineland Post 147 Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington is waiting to see where it will be seeded for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament, which starts next week.