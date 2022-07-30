Neither the combined American Legion team, nor the team representing the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association (SLABA) won the all-star event planned for Washington Tuesday.
Instead, the event was rained out. Organizer Russell Klicker stated wet field conditions at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field forced the event to be called off.
Washington had avoided the massive rain amounts earlier in the day, but later precipitation ended it.
“I was hoping to get it in,” Klicker said. “All of us were watching the storm news and it appeared Washington was only going to get one inch in total accumulation. But Todd Kleekamp informed us around 2:30 p.m. that the outfield had standing water.”
With many other issues hampering a reschedule date, Klicker said the organizers will not be able to play this year.
Klicker hopes to bring the event back at multiple levels in 2023.
“Unfortunately due to several factors including field availability, coaches returning to high school, Legion state playoffs, and the beginning of high school fall sports, there just isn’t a window to accommodate it,” Klicker said.
The game in Washington was planned to be for players at the Junior Legion (17-Under) age group.
American Legion teams from the Ninth and 10 Districts (St. Louis County) were slated to play an all-star team from the SLABA 17-Under Division.
A similar game for Freshman Legion athletes did take place July 19 in Ellisville with SLABA winning, 12-7. Players from Washington Post 218 and Pacific Post 320 played in that game.