It was a perfect finish for the New Haven track Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven brought four entries to Friday’s MSHSAA Class 2 Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City High School.
And, all four secured state medals, with two fourth-place finishes and two eighth-place finishes.
“I was very pleased with how we performed at the state meet,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Every athlete had a season best or personal record to make it into the top eight and be all-state. It was a great way to wrap up a season and is what we strive for. As a coach, I couldn’t ask any more of my athletes — to give your best at the state meet regardless of one’s finish is a win in our program. Then, to earn all-state honors is icing on the cake.”
New Haven scored 12 team points to place 25th in the girls team standings.
STEAM Academy at McCluer South Berkeley won the state title with 80 points. North Platte was second at 58, and West Platte earned third at 35 points. Blue Eye (31) and Monroe City (29) rounded out the top five.
In the boys standings, Tolton Catholic won with 44 points, and Highland and Fayette tied for second at 42 points. Lutheran North was fourth at 39 with Caruthersville taking fifth at 37 points.
Senior Emma McIntyre finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:45.97.
McIntyre earned another state medal in the girls 1,600-meter run, placing eighth in 5:27.05. Less than 11 seconds separated the top eight runners.
Senior Alaina Scott cleared 3.17 meters (10-4.75) to finish fourth in the girls pole vault. She tied Lathrop’s Arissa Jackson, but Jackson got the higher spot based upon misses.
The girls 3,200-meter relay team of freshman Gracie Steele, senior Hannah Rethemeyer, senior Madison Langenberg and McIntyre finished eighth to reach the medal stand. New Haven posted a time of 10:30.12.