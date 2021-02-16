Three schools shared top honors for the 2019 Missourian All-Area Football Team.
In voting of area coaches and media members, St. Clair won two of the four major awards with Brian Robbins being named coach of the year and Landen Roberts earning special teams player of the year.
Owensville’s Brandon Decker was selected as offensive player of the year while Washington’s Trevor Buhr was named defensive player of the year.
Robbins led St. Clair to a 9-1 record and second place in Class 3 District 2. The Bulldogs won the Four Rivers Conference and advanced to the district title game before falling to Cardinal Ritter.
Robbins won by five points over Union’s Justin Grahl and by 11 points over Washington’s Derick Heflin.
Decker, Owensville’s quarterback, was selected as the offensive player of the year after throwing for 2,213 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. Additionally, he ran for 468 yards and three touchdowns.
Decker, a junior, was the Four Rivers Conference offensive player of the year and also made the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s all-district team.
Decker had just over twice as many polling points as Washington’s senior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp. Owensville receiver Derek Brandt placed third.
Buhr, a sophomore for Washington, was a game-changer on the defensive line. He recorded 62 total tackles with nine sacks and one fumble recovery. He made the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division first team, was on the all-district team and made the Class 5 all-state third team.
The runner-up was Union senior defensive back Gavin Wencker. St. Clair senior linebacker Wes Hinson was third in the voting.
St. Clair senior kicker Landen Roberts, who made one field goal and 46 extra points, earned special teams player of the year honors.
Roberts made the all-FRC and all-district teams.
Roberts finished in front of Pacific returner Christian Sparks and St. Francis Borgia Regional kicker Jake Nowak.
Below are the awards, by position. An asterisk indicates unanimous selection.
First Team
• Quarterback — Owensville’s Brandon Decker;
• Running back — Washington’s Cole Nahlik;
• Running back — Borgia’s Alonzo MacDonald;
• Wide receiver — Owensville’s Derek Brandt;
• Wide receiver — Union’s Donavan Rutledge;
• Wide receiver — Cuba’s Alan O’Neal;
• Tight end — *Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp;
• Offensive line — *St. Clair’s Austin Hedge;
• Offensive line — Washington’s Brandon Bergner;
• Offensive line — Union’s John Martin;
• Offensive line — St. Clair’s Wyatt Strothcamp;
• Offensive line — Owensville’s Logan Evans;
• Defensive line — *Washington’s Trevor Buhr;
• Defensive line — Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp;
• Defensive line — Union’s Josh Meyer;
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Brady Simpson;
• Linebacker — St. Clair’s Wes Hinson;
• Linebacker — Union’s Alton Hubbard;
• Linebacker — Washington’s Owen Bartlett;
• Linebacker — St. Clair’s Lance McCoy;
• Defensive back — Washington’s Luke Kroeter;
• Defensive back — Union’s Gavin Wencker;
• Defensive back — Warrenton’s Tyler Conoyer;
• Kicker — St. Clair’s Landen Roberts;
• Punter — St. James’ Logan Sparks; and
• Returner — Pacific’s Christian Sparks.
Second Team
• Quarterback — Borgia’s Sam Heggemann;
• Running back — Pacific’s Matt Austin;
• Running back — St. Clair’s Lance McCoy;
• Wide receiver — Borgia’s Tyler Stieffermann;
• Wide receiver — Pacific’s Don’TA Harris;
• Wide receiver — Wright City’s Jake Smith;
• Tight end — St. Clair’s Chase Walters;
• Offensive line — Pacific’s Ted Toney;
• Offensive line — Washington’s Kaleb Burr;
• Offensive line — Cuba’s Wyatt Whittaker;
• Offensive line — Warrenton’s Jack Russell;
• Offensive line — Washington’s Sam Rost;
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Hunter Turner;
• Defensive line — Warrenton’s Jack Russell;
• Defensive line — Pacific’s Matt Austin;
• Defensive line — Cuba’s Dylan Keogh;
• Linebacker — Owensville’s TC Fisher;
• Linebacker — Warrenton’s Andrew Cox;
• Linebacker — Hermann’s Brody Fredrick;
• Linebacker — Borgia’s Sam Schmidt;
• Defensive back — St. Clair’s Dakota Gotsch;
• Defensive back — Borgia’s Ryan Kell;
• Defensive back — St. Clair’s Landen Roberts;
• Kicker — Borgia’s Jake Nowak;
• Punter — Warrenton’s Colton Brosenne; and
• Returner — Borgia’s Nick Dyson.
Third Team
• Quarterback — Washington’s Cam Millheiser;
• Running back — Warrenton’s Quincy McRoberts;
• Running back — St. Clair’s Landen Roberts;
• Wide receiver — Owensville’s Bryce Payne;
• Wide receiver — Warrenton’s Kolby Meine;
• Wide receiver — St. James’ Kadin Guese;
• Tight end — Borgia’s Spencer Breckenkamp;
• Offensive line — Sullivan’s Luke Landwehr;
• Offensive line — Hermann’s James Hagedorn;
• Offensive line — Borgia’s Blake Schroeder;
• Offensive line — St. Clair’s Luke Hardin;
• Offensive line — Sullivan’s Derek Johnson;
• Offensive line — Hermann’s Bryce Williams;
• Defensive line — Owensville’s Logan Evans;
• Defensive line — Borgia’s Thomas Engemann;
• Defensive line — Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer;
• Defensive line — Sullivan’s Trey Blankenship;
• Linebacker — Warrenton’s Jacob Parker;
• Linebacker — Washington’s Dylan Pape;
• Linebacker — St. James’ Zach Achterberg;
• Linebacker — Sullivan’s Ty Shetley;
• Defensive back — Sullivan’s Dillon Farrell;
• Defensive back — Washington’s Korey Jarrell;
• Defensive back — Owensville’s Derek Brandt;
• Kicker — Washington’s Devon Deckelman;
• Punter — Borgia’s Sam Heggemann; and
• Returner — Borgia’s Ryan Kell.
There were six offensive linemen due to a tie in voting.
Honorable Mention
• Quarterback — Union’s Liam Hughes, St. Clair’s Wes Hinson, Wright City’s Hayden Beck, Cuba’s Mason Pfeiffer and Warrenton’s Caelon Weir;
• Running back — Wright City’s Jeremiah Davis, Hermann’s Holden Ash, Union’s Gavin Wencker, St. Clair’s Shane Stanfill; St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles, Washington’s Dylan Pape, Cuba’s Conner Gilpin, St. James Cody Wilfong and Washington’s Louis Paule;
• Wide receiver — Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship, Union’s Hayden Burke, Warrenton’s Connor Tittel, Borgia’s Andrew Patton, Pacific’s Christian Sparks, Borgia’s Nick Dyson and Washington’s Conner Maher;
• Tight end — Wright City’s Makiah Clark and St. Clair’s Wade Hoffman;
• Offensive line — Union’s Brady Lause, Owensville’s Chance Clevenger, Borgia’s Nic Swoboda, Warrenton’s Ben Ramey, Union’s Caden Crawford, Wright City’s Dashon Johnson, Warrenton’s TJ Ray, Wright City’s Alex Polston, Borgia’s Ethan Johnson, St. James’ Jed Hitch, Owensville’s Owen Holtzer and Union’s Alex Mendenhall;
• Defensive line — St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles, Hermann’s Sam Hurst, St. James’ Dale Hinderhand, Warrenton’s Colton Dyche, Borgia’s Blake Schroeder, Union’s Tristan Eads, Cuba’s Brian DeClue, Owensville’s Brent Helmig and Cuba’s Wyatt Whittaker;
• Linebacker — Wright City’s Hayden Beck, Sullivan’s Alex Goly, Warrenton’s Nick Mertens, Pacific’s Colton Thompson, St. Clair’s Wade Hoffman, Borgia’s Brady Kleekamp, Union’s Luke Koch, Cuba’s Conner Gipson, Pacific’s Coby Moeller, Cuba’s Zack Minardi and Hermann’s Parker Anderson;
• Defensive back — Washington’s Jack Lackman, Borgia’s Gavin Mueller, Pacific’s Trevor Hill, Union’s Jayden Overschmidt, Union’s Caleb Gerdel, Wright City’s Demetrice Le Noir, Owensville’s TJ Whelen, Wright City’s Drake Myers, Borgia’s Andrew Patton, Warrenton’s Shane Brosenne, Cuba’s Mason Pfeiffer, Cuba’s Alan O’Neal, St. Clair’s Chase Walters, St. James’ Cody Wilfong, St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez, Pacific’s Christian Sparks and Hermann’s Holden Ash;
• Kicker — Warrenton’s Shane Brosenne and Union’s Diego Orozco;
• Punter — Wright City’s Hayden Beck; and
• Returner — Cuba’s Alan O’Neal and Washington’s Jason Sides.