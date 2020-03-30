Over the years, St. James has earned quite a reputation in girls basketball.
In 30 seasons, St. James players have won player of the year awards on the girls side 13 times. Coaches have been honored eight times.
However, the school had never gained the top honor for boys. That changed this year.
Senior Andrew Branson was voted player of the year by area coaches and media members. Ben Smith of St. James won the coach of the year award comfortably as well.
Branson averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.8 of a blocked shot per game while helping the Tigers win the Four Rivers Conference title. He was the player of the year.
After the ballot was sent out, Branson additionally has been named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 All-State team and was on the MBCA Academic All-State team.
Branson won the award by an overwhelming margin, receiving 49 points more than runner-up Trent Anderson of Hermann. Washington’s Todd Bieg was third.
Additionally, Branson was the only player to make the first team unanimously.
Smith was named coach of the year. He was the Four Rivers Conference coach of the year. He led St. James to a 22-4 record, the Four Rivers Conference title and a spot in the district finals.
Smith finished 20 points in front of runner-up Grant Young of Washington. Sullivan’s Dino McKinney was third in the voting.
All-Area First Team
Voted onto the first team were:
• St. James’ Andrew Branson (unanimous);
• Hermann’s Trent Anderson;
• St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Alex Brinkmann;
• Washington’s Todd Bieg; and
• New Haven’s Luke Gerlemann.
All-Area Second Team
The next five were:
• Sullivan’s Owen Farrell;
• St. Clair’s Dayton Turner;
• Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp;
• Borgia’s Cole Weber; and
• New Haven’s John Liggett.
All-Area Third Team
Selected to the third team were:
• Union’s Caleb Mabe;
• St. Clair’s Calvin Henry;
• Pacific’s Don’TA Harris;
• St. James’ Mason Parker; and
• St. James’ Austin Ridenhour.
Honorable Mention
The rest of the nominees were named to the honorable mention list. They were St. James’ Logan Chick, Washington’s Jeremiah Broadbent, Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock, St. Clair’s Justin Hoffman, Crosspoint’s Clark Kent, New Haven’s Jay Eichelberger, Union’s Kaden Motley, Pacific’s Quin Blackburn, Owensville’s Trevor Abernathy, Owensville’s Cason Gray, Owensville’s Brendan Decker, Washington’s Zac Coulter and Borgia’s Trent Strubberg.