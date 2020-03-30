It was a big season for the Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles.
Sullivan went 25-3, sharing the Four Rivers Conference title with Union. The Lady Eagles won the Class 4 District 9 Tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals, losing to undefeated Carl Junction in the last game before the COVID-19 shutdown.
In balloting among coaches and media members, Sullivan has earned the two top Missourian All-Area girls basketball awards.
Senior Mallory Shetley, who averaged 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots per game, was selected as the girls player of the year.
This is the second consecutive year Shetley has been named player of the year. She’s the ninth player to earn the award in back-to-back years.
Shetley was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year and was named this week to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 All-State team.
She won the player of the year award by 28 points over Union junior Reagan Rapert. Hermann senior Quincy Erickson placed third, a significant margin behind the top two. Following Erickson were St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Avery Lackey and Owensville’s Anna Finley.
Sullivan’s Jordan Flora was voted the coach of the year. He was the Four Rivers Conference coach of the year while leading his team to the Class 4 quarterfinals.
This is Flora’s first All-Area Coach of the Year award. His predecessor, Jason Merkel, won it four times.
Flora finished 41 points in front of Union’s Pat Rapert, who shared the FRC title. Borgia’s Stacia Houlihan was third and St. James’ Terry Wells placed fourth.
First Team
Voting for the first team was tight among the first four players. Two, Shetley and Rapert, were unanimous picks. Two others, Bursey and Erickson, were two points behind, receiving one second-team vote apiece. From there, things dropped off. Lackey claimed the fifth spot on the first team by two points.
Selections were:
• Sullivan’s Mallory Shetley;
• Union’s Reagan Rapert;
• St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey;
• Hermann’s Quincy Erickson; and
• Borgia’s Avery Lackey.
Second Team
Owensville’s Anna Finley and Union’s Emily Gaebe tied for the top spot on the second team. From there, it was a drop of 16 points to the next selection.
Picked for the second team were:
• Owensville’s Anna Finley;
• Union’s Emily Gaebe;
• St. James’ Hannah Marcee;
• Sullivan’s Kya Harbour; and
• St. Clair’s Alana Hinson.
Third Team
The top two tied to lead the third team and were one point away from moving up to the second team.
Selections were:
• New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson;
• Hermann’s Gracie Winkelmann;
• Sullivan’s Rylee Denbow;
• Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke; and
• St. Clair’s Gracie Sohn.
Honorable Mention
The remaining players were placed onto the honorable mention list.
They were Union’s Julia Overstreet, Pacific’s Cori O’Neill, St. James’ Riley Whitener, New Haven’s McKenzie Overschmidt, Borgia’s Grace Turilli, Crosspoint’s Hannah Knudsvig, Washington’s Paige Robinson, Borgia’s Julia Struckhoff, Sullivan’s Riley Lock, St. James’ Allison Bullock and St. Clair’s Mackenzie Lowder.