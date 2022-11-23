Union senior Josey Alfermann started the wrestling season on top of the podium.
Alfermann won the 105-pound division Friday at the Owensville Invitational, leading the Lady ’Cats to a fourth-place finish at 93 points.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 6:37 pm
Southern Boone scored 181 points to win the event. Other teams included Blair Oaks (147), Owensville (119), Capital City (82) and St. Francis Borgia (17).
Hannah Williams (100 pounds), Ella Woodside-Purshke (145) and Gianna Schreck (170) all placed second.
Gracie Straatmann (155) and Ashley Wright (155B) both finished third. Brianna Keiser (120) and Destiny Vlcek (190) each were fourth.
Aftermann defeated her lone foe, Owensville’s Jenna Vendegriffe by pin in 1:38.
Southern Boone’s Addison Hinton pinned Williams (1:20).
Woodside-Purschke, 2-1, pinned Borgia’s Lauren Karch (1:29) and Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (2:25), but lost to Blair Oaks’ Addy Winder (3:40).
Schreck toppled Owensville’s Eliana Thompson (pin, 1:04) and Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton (pin, 1:00), but lost to Owensville’s Bailee Dare (pin, 0:33).
Straatmann pinned Capital City’s Aarynrea Meyer (0:24), but fell to Southern Boone’s Addy Pasley (4:36) and Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann (1:14).
Wright scored a win over Owensville’s Anna Corlin (pin, 1:08), but was pinned by Blair Oaks’ Sam Lage (2:11) and Southern Boone’s Nevaeh Gipson (1:23).
Keiser and Vlcek each turned in an 0-3 record on the day.
Union followed up with another tournament appearance Saturday at Wright City. The Lady ’Cats are scheduled to hit the mats again Tuesday, Nov. 29, in a home meet at 5 p.m. in the old gym.
