Returning state medalist Natalie Alferman earned medalist honors Thursday as the St. Francis Borgia girls golf Lady Knights won at Franklin County Country Club.
Borgia won the meet with score of 211, four strokes in front of St. Louis Notre Dame. St. Pius X of Festus was third at 232.
“It was a great day to be on our home course at Franklin County,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The course is in such good shape right now. We are really lucky to be able to play on it.”
Alferman shot 48 to lead all golfers.
“Natalie had three holes I think she would like back but did a great job to pace us again,” Pelster said.
Lexie Meyer was next at 53 while Sophie Fletcher shot 54. Lydia Renkenmeyer (56), Chloe Wunderlich (57) and Olivia Wunderlich (59) rounded out Borgia’s team.
“Lexie Meyer hit a lot of trees during the round but did a great job of managing her score,” Pelster said.
“All of the girls had an up-and-down round,” Pelster said. “As a group, we need to keep working on avoiding the big number. A lot of that comes down to taking our medicine and getting the ball back in the fairway. For the most part, we did a nice job of getting off the tee but the rough was a big penalty today. The course is really letting the rough grow, which is great, and we need to keep making the adjustments.”