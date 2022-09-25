Paced by medalist Natalie Alferman, the St. Francis Borgia girls golf Lady Knights defeated Duchesne Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club, 218-235.
Alferman carded a round of 48, to check in a stroke in front of teammate Sophie Fletcher.
Borgia’s other golfers were Lexie Meyer (60), Lydia Renkemeyer (61), Chloe Wunderlich (62) and Nia Marquart (67).
Duchesne was paced by Molly Knobbe at 53.
Reagan Potts shot 54 with Maddie Denker next at 57. Rounding out Duchesne’s team were Mary Smith (71) and Anna Hertelendy (72).
Alferman shot 41 to earn medalist honors Thursday as Borgia defeated Lutheran St. Charles in a dual meet, 199-223.
