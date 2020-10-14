Two area golfers qualified for the MSHSAA Class 2 Girls Golf Championships Monday.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Natalie Alferman and St. Clair’s Anna Conner will advance to the state meet to be held at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield Oct. 19-20.
Both Alferman and Conner shot 102 for Monday’s 18-hole district meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course near St. Clair. They tied Incarnate Word Academy’s Grace Wilkinson for the final state qualifying spots.
“Anna Conner played very well at times and struggled at times,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “She hit her driver very well and her approach shots, her biggest weakness at times was chipping and putting.”
St. Clair has had a state qualifier in each year since the program started.
“I’m looking forward to the state tournament with Anna,” Van Zee said. “This is the third year of girls golf at St. Clair and we have had a state qualifier all three years.”
Westminster Christian Academy’s Elizabeth Johnson was the individual winner with a score of 75, four strokes over par.
Erin Fagan of Ursuline Academy was second at 80 with Visitation Academy’s Grace Fagan placing third at 83.
Rounding out the top five were Ava Sanford of Visitation Academy at 84 and Lucille Trover of Visitation Academy at 86.
MSHSAA made sweeping changes for this year’s postseason. There is no sectional meet this year and the playoffs expanded from two to four classes.
Additionally, there are no team qualifiers. Only golfers finishing 18th or higher will advance to the state meet.
That means only teams with four or more golfers qualified individually will play for the team title.
Most schools were able to compete for the district title. Visitation Academy won it at 355 with Ursuline Academy second at 376 and Westminster Christian Academy third at 381.
Rounding out the top five were Incarnate Word Academy (404) and St. Louis Notre Dame (438).
Borgia was sixth at 449 with Ste. Genevieve seventh with the same score.
St. Clair shot 468, Union ended at 491, Pacific carded 503 and Clayton did not have a team score.
Borgia’s other golfers were Maura Struckhoff (25th at 105), Belle Nieder (34th at 117), Bree Nieder (41st at 121) and Sophia Fletcher (42nd at 122).
St. Clair’s other golfers were Jordyn Hampson (31st at 108), Kynzi Humphrey (44th at 124), Alyssa Taylor (48th at 130) and Allie Cook (51st at 135).
“The greens were rolling pretty fast and it caused issues for quite a few of the golfers,” Van Zee said. “Jordyn Hampson played well, had a few bad holes, but hit the ball very well. Kynzi Humphrey hit the ball well but putting was a large problem. She and Anna were my only two seniors and I have enjoyed having her on the golf team for the past three years.
“Alyssa Taylor improved a lot this year over her freshman year and I am looking forward to having her continue to improve the next two years,” Van Zee said. “Allie Cook also had some good holes, just had a few too many bad holes that made her score look worse than she played.”
Alisha Skiles led Union with a score of 107, good for 28th.
Union’s other golfers were Skylar Traffas (42nd at 122), Kaylee Simpson (45th at 125), Natalie Miner (50th at 133) and Destanee Goddard (52nd at 150).
Maddie Brooks led Pacific at 117, tying for 34th.
Pacific’s other golfers were Macy Caldwell and Alexis Carter (both 45th at 125) and Aaliyah Haddox (49th at 132).
Van Zee said it turned out to be a good day.
“First of all, I was a little nervous hosting, but it went great,” said Van Zee. “We had decent weather. It was a little windy with a few sprinkles, but overall I was pleased with how the district tournament went.”