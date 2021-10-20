Stephen Akot netted a hat trick Saturday at Union Middle School to lead the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons to a 4-1 win over Crowder College.
East Central (10-4) enters the NJCAA Division II Region 16 playoffs on a three-game winning streak.
“The team put in a very disciplined display against an aggressive Crowder team,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Not only did we stay out of trouble, but we moved the ball very well despite the windy conditions.”
Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) assisted on the first East Central goal, which was scored by Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland).
Akot then scored the next two goals on penalty kicks and finished off with a goal from open play. Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) assisted.
Pierocarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) stopped one shot over 45 minutes, and Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) stopped two of the three shots he faced.
Crowder College scored its only goal on a penalty kick.