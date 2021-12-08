Stephen Akot and Trinity Clark both were named NJCAA Division II Region 16 players of the year in their respective sports.
Now, the East Central College sophomores can add All-American status to their accomplishments.
Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) was named to the men’s soccer first team.
Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was named to the volleyball honorable mention list.
During the fall season, Akot netted 15 goals with five assists for 35 points. According to the school’s records, he tied Arman Kovac and Jacob Moore for 11th on the program’s list for goals in a season.
For his career, three seasons with the 2020 campaign not counting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he scored 21 goals with seven assists for 51 points. The 21 goals place him ninth on the career list.
Clark, who started her college career at Missouri State University-West Plains, picked up 636 digs as the team’s libero in 2021. For the delayed 2020 season, played in the spring of 2021, she recorded 393 digs.
Clark is expected to graduate at the semester and continue her career at a four-year school, according to East Central College Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff.