Seth Aholt netted all three Crosspoint Christian School goals Friday in a 3-1 victory over Heritage Classical Christian Academy.
Crosspoint’s boys soccer team improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Metro Conference.
Jeremiah Seitz made 12 saves in the shutout.
“We thought Heritage would be a good test for us, and they were,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “I was happy that we got back to spreading the ball a little more and using the entire pitch. Thomas Gibbs and Grant Mehrhoff were excellent on defense for us.”
Aholt scored his first goal in the 12th minute with an assist from Clayton Young.
In the 52nd minute, he was knocked down in the box and converted on the penalty shot.
In the 57th minute, Aholt finished after Grant Mehrhoff played a long goal kick to him.
Crosspoint returns to action Tuesday at home against Westwood Baptist Academy of Polar Bluff. The Cougars play Thursday at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.