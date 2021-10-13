It was Seth Aholt’s game.
The Crosspoint Christian School forward netted his 100th goal for the school five minutes into Friday’s 2-1 victory over Heritage Academy of Columbia Friday at Lakeview Park in Washington.
“We have been so blessed to have Seth Aholt play for Crosspoint since he was a seventh grader,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “His growth as a player and a leader over the six years has been amazing to watch. The combination of speed, effort and vision he brings each game is something to see.”
Aholt’s goal was assisted by Victor Rocha.
Heritage tied the game 10 minutes later. Thomas Gibbs scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half, taking a pass from Clayton Young and putting his shot into the upper left corner.
The Cougars (8-2-1) have a busy week with Metro Athletic Conference road games at The Fulton School in St. Albans and Mississippi Valley Christian in Alton, Illinois.
The Metro Athletic Conference Tournament starts Thursday, and the Cougars will be seeded either second or third for the event.
Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau leads the MAC standings and won the head-to-head match against Crosspoint Oct. 1, 7-2.