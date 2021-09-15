At the end of regulation Tuesday at Washington’s Lakeview Park, Crosspoint Christian School senior Seth Aholt was determined. “Get me the ball, and I will win us the game,” he told his teammates.
Three minutes into overtime against Westwood Baptist Academy, Aholt’s prediction came true as he scored to give the Cougars a 5-4 overtime win over the Poplar Bluff school.
“Seth was fantastic today,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “He worked hard to get his teammates involved throughout the game, but at the end, he knew he was the best player on the field and took matters into his own hands. He was determined that we would get the win.”
Aholt scored three of the other four goals for Crosspoint (3-1, 3-0) as well.
Aholt netted both first-half Crosspoint goals, a penalty kick in the 13th minute and an unassisted goal in the 38th minute. It was 2-1 at the intermission.
Clayton Young scored to make it 3-1 15 minutes into the second half, but Westwood scored twice to tie it.
Aholt scored with 10 minutes to play, but Westwood tied it five minutes later, and the game went into extra time.
Crosspoint played Thursday at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.
Crosspoint Assistant Coach Mike Hopkins supplied information for this story.