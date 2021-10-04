Seth Aholt scored four times Tuesday as the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars remained perfect in Metro Conference play, beating Liberty Christian Academy, 5-3.
“Liberty is a quality opponent, and we knew we would have to battle,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “We got a little complacent at the end of the first half but brought the intensity back in the second half.”
Crosspoint (7-1-1 overall) fell behind in the 12th minute after Cole Christian scored for Liberty.
Over the next 18 minutes, Crosspoint scored four times to take charge.
Victor Rocha netted the tying goal with Clayton Young assisting. Aholt netted the next three with Young drawing assists. Liberty got goals by Austin Kuehn and Christian to cut the Crosspoint lead to 4-3 at the break.
Aholt scored off of a turnover in the final 10 minutes.