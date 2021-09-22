Scoring five times, Seth Aholt led the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Cougars to a 6-4 win over the Rolla Royals Friday in Phelps County.
Crosspoint needed all five of those goals, and the one from Clayton Young, to win the game.
“The last 20 minutes was some of the best soccer we played all year,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “We finally got aggressive and started challenging Rolla for possessions.”
Crosspoint (5-1-1) scored less than a minute into the game. The Royals tied it in the 31st minute. Aholt scored two more goals, and Rolla added one as the game was 3-2 at the intermission.
The Royals scored twice in the first 12 minutes of the second half to go ahead, 4-3.
Aholt tied it in the 60th minute.
Young, who also had two assists, scored with 13 minutes left on the clock to give Crosspoint the lead.
Aholt netted his fifth goal of the game, 16th of the season, in the 79th minute to seal the victory.
Crosspoint plays Friday in Columbia against Heritage Academy.