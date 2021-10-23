And now they wait.
Playing a Thursday game in Week 9 football, the Washington High School Blue Jays scored three times in a row in the second half to defeat visiting Francis Howell Central at Stierberger Stadium, 35-21.
Washington ended the regular season at 6-3 and now waits for the rest of the Class 5 District 4 games to play out.
“It’s going to come down to math, and I ain’t a mathematician,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We’re going to figure it out. We’ve got an idea of what (Wentzville) Liberty does. We’ve just got to focus on us right now. It comes down to us being able to put 48 minutes together. We’re really good at about 36 minutes right now. We’ve got to get to 48.”
The Blue Jays enter Friday ranked fourth at 34.82 points. Battle (4-3) is third at 36.59 points and plays Hannibal (8-0) Friday night at home. Wentzville Liberty (3-5, 27.77) is fifth.
The other district schools are Holt (8-0, 51.36), Helias (7-1, 46.43) and Capital City (1-7, 18.44).
Evan Gaither and Landon Boston each scored two touchdowns in Thursday’s win. Boston also ran for a two-point conversion. Gaither had over 200 rushing yards.
“Trap was a pretty good play tonight,” Heflin said. “Evan Gaither was over 200 yards, and those hogs up front just moved people. It was a matter of if we were going to run right or left. He did a heck of a job. It was a lot of fun. It was easy to call plays when you’ve got those guys up front and Gaither was hitting it like that.”
Camden Millheiser scored Washington’s other touchdown on a 22-yard run.
Each of the three scored during Washington’s run in the second half. Boston scored from 18 yards out on the opening drive of the third quarter. Millheiser then scored with 3:30 left in the third, and Gaither gave the Blue Jays a three-score lead on a three-yard carry with 6:13 to play.
“We’ve got six plays, one for every gap,” Heflin said. “If you’re going to give us a gap and it’s that big and wide open, we’re going to take advantage of it. We don’t need much of a crease the way our guys move people. They gave us a big crease, and we took advantage of it.”
Defensively, the Blue Jays clamped down in the second half.
“We got in there at halftime and set it up,” Heflin said. “The defensive line really dominated in the second half and created a pass rush. We broke on some balls and made plays. We stepped up to the occasion in the second half.”
Washington’s Kellen Schiermeier and Luke Johnson came up with interceptions to halt two Spartan drives.
“The pass rush makes our defensive backs good,” Heflin said. “Casey Olszowka is in fourth game right now. He’s been a big X-factor back there. Luke Johnson played the ninth football game of his life tonight. Kellen Schiermeier made a big interception back there. Aden Pecka is the glue who holds it all together. Those four guys are coming together and getting it figured out. When our front four gets after it, there’s not a whole lot of people in the state who can compete with them.”
Up front, the Blue Jays relied on pressuring Howell Central’s throwing quarterback, Nick Ortinau. Even the touchdown pass he completed, 54 yards to Cullen Humes with 3:36 to play to keep the Spartans within two scores, came with Washington’s end, Trevor Buhr, bearing down on him. Ortinau somehow was able to thread the ball over Buhr.
“We tinkered with the coverage just a little bit,” Heflin said. “We were just a little bit off in our alignment. We got that figured out. We widened the ends out a little bit and started creating havoc with that and stopped the run game. Our defensive backs played a pretty good game other than the one pass near the end of the game.”
The other big change was playing a Thursday game, and Heflin felt it was a refreshing change.
“We didn’t have to make too many changes,” Heflin said. “It was a good adjustment. It breaks up the monotony of the season. You get used to a routine. This breaks it up. With a young team, sometimes it’s good because it gets those guys thinking and keeping them on their feet. They stepped up, rose to the occasion and won a football game.”
Box Score
FHC — 7-7-0-7=21
WAS — 7-7-13-8=35
First Quarter
FHC — Aidan Hernandez 6 pass from Nick Ortinau (Liam Stover kick), 3:37
WAS — Landon Boston 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:05
Second Quarter
WAS — Evan Gaither 12 run (Deckelman kick), 11:14
FHC — Hernandez 24 pass from Ortinau (Stover kick), 0:27.7
Third Quarter
WAS — Boston 18 run (Deckelman kick), 10:26
WAS — Cam Millheiser 22 run (kick blocked), 3:30
Fourth Quarter
WAS — Gaither 3 run (Boston run), 6:13
FHC — Cullen Humes 54 pass from Ortinau (Stover kick), 3:36