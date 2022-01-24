The Pacific basketball Indians erased an early Affton lead at the half, but could not repeat the feat in the final two quarters Wednesday.
Affton (9-6) won at home over the Indians (4-12), 71-62.
Affton held a 20-14 edge after one quarter, but Pacific knotted things up at 31-31 going into the intermission.
Affton went back ahead at the end of the third quarter, 49-43.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
Codey Recht finished with a double-double, leading the Cougars in both points (20) and rebounds (10). He also posted six assists and four steals.
Sean LaRose tallied 19 points, five assists and two steals.
Banks Wilson added 10 points and three blocks.
Other scorers for Affton included Gage Boeser (eight points), Adam Puzniak 9eight), Jack Laue (three) and Jeremiah Williams (three).
Pacific plays at the Union Tournament next week.